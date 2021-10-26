Uttar Pradesh logs only five fresh Covid cases: CM Yogi

Only five fresh Covid cases were reported in the state in the samples tested in the last 24 hours, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. He also said the state had only 94 active Covid cases.

“The overall Covid recovery rate in the state is 98.7% while the state carried out 1.48 lakh tests in the last 24 hours. The state has also activated a total of 507 new oxygen plants of the total 549 sanctioned by the state government,” Yogi said at the Covid-19 review meeting.

About Covid vaccination, the chief minister said till Monday the state had administered a total of 12.67 crore doses of the vaccine while 3.22 crore people in the state were now fully vaccinated (have got their both doses).

“With this, a total of 65.46% population in the targeted age groups have been given one dose of the vaccine while 20.5% people in the targeted age groups are fully vaccinated,” he said.

‘Ensure DAP for farmers’

Talking about farmers’ issues, Yogi asked officers concerned to ensure a smooth supply of DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser and also pay compensation to those farmers whose crops were damaged in the recent excessive rain.

“Get a survey done soon to assess the damage so that the compensation could be paid without delay,” he said.