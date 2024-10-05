Uttar Pradesh minister lauds Prradip Khairwar’s film on girl education

Filmmaker Prradip Khairwar screened the trailer of his upcoming film for the cabinet minister UP government, Rakesh Sachan in Lucknow, recently. Filmmaker Prradip Khairwar, UP Cabinet Minister Rakesh Sachan and actor Kashika Kapoor in Lucknow(X)

The director shot the film in Varanasi, his hometown. He was accompanied with the female lead Kashika Kapoor and music director Sanjivv Anand.

“The film Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is based on girl’s education and on the lines of ‘beti padhao, beti bachao’ campaign. The minister hailed out efforts in perfectly incorporating the campaign in the film. He said that such films should get tax-free status, and he will make an effort towards it. We also met bureaucrat Sanjay Prasad, and we will be coming back to the city soon,” says the director who started his journey with filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma in Raktracharitra (2010).

Khairwar said, “It’s an entertaining film with a strong message. If we see, college drops, especially amongst the girls reaching the age of 11-12, is big. Their parents are happy their girls have studied till Class 5-6 and phadhana-likhana aa gaya hai so kaafi hai. They don’t even go to class X, which is our focus that basic education is a must. Besides, our film also talks about relationships and every individual in the family have their own story.”

He adds, “The mahurat was dont at Kashi Mahadev temple in my hometown and we also shot some portions in a nearby village in Chandoli. My next film with be a horror film- Identity which will be shot in Himachal Pradesh. I have also directed the web-series Blind Love (2021)."

Prradip Khairwar, Kashika Kapoor and Rashi Sachan(Instagram)

Debutant actor Kashika Kapoor says, “Our visit to Lucknow was memorable especially meeting the minister and his daughter Rashi Sachan. She is working towards women education though her foundation so it was great connecting with her.”

She added, “I relished some delicious paneer makhani, daal takda and sweets at Moti Mahal restaurant. I reminded of our days delicacies we used to relish during our shoot in Varanasi. I really loved the beauty and vibes of the city which is truly out of the world, especially the sunrise, sunset and the night life around the ghats.”