Uttar Pradesh minister’s nephew arrested in Bareilly on attempt to murder charge

The nephew of an Uttar Pradesh minister was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, extortion and other allegations in connection with an FIR lodged over vandalism at a restaurant in Bareilly on Tuesday night (October 11), the police said on Friday. He was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody after his arrest by a team of the Prem Nagar police station in Bareilly. Two of his alleged accomplices were also arrested

The accused Amit Saxena is the nephew of Arun Kumar Saxena, minister of state (independent charge) for forest and environment, zoological garden, climate change.

The FIR was lodged by the restaurant owner Naresh Kashyap’s son Sushant Kashyap on Wednesday. The police said the incident took place on Tuesday night when the accused and his accomplices vandalised the restaurant. Initially, the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections for attacking, criminal intimidation and extortion on Wednesday (October 12).

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), City, Rahul Raj confirmed the IPC section 307 for attempt to murder was added to the FIR in accordance with the statement and evidence found through CCTV footage of the restaurant. He confirmed the accused was arrested and sent to jail in 14 days’ judicial custody.

Another police official said the arrest of the minister’s nephew was planned only after getting confirmation from senior police officials at the DGP headquarters in Lucknow. He said Amit Saxena was earlier arrested in June when he had manhandled a platoon commander of UP police armed force Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). He said the platoon commander had lodged an FIR against him with the Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly but the local police had booked him for criminal breach of peace following which he was immediately bailed out.

(PTI adds: The nephew of the Uttar Pradesh minister was arrested after he allegedly tried to ram his car into a group of restaurant workers for refusing to serve him, police said on Friday.

On Tuesday night, Amit Saxena abused the staff for failing to serve his colleague as the restaurant had closed. At around 10.30 pm, he returned and tried to hit the staff, who were eating outside the restaurant, with his car, SP City (Bareilly) Rahul Bhati said.

According to a complaint filed by the restaurant owner’s son, Amit Saxena also allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh as ‘rangdari’ (extortion).

When contacted, the minister told PTI, “The police must act as per the law, and there should be no laxity on this.”)