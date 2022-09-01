Uttar Pradesh minister stresses on using drone tech in agriculture

The use of drones will significantly improve ease of farming and the state government is making concerted efforts for multifaceted use of drone technology, right from spraying of fertiliser to monitoring development and welfare projects.

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi stated this at a function held in Malihabad, Lucknow to mark the arrival of ‘Agricultural Drone Yatra’ in the state on Thursday.

“Digitally driven agriculture is becoming the need of the hour. There is a huge scope for the use of multiple applications in drone farming in Uttar Pradesh, which is a leader in paddy, wheat, bajra, barley among cereals,” Shahi said.

The Drone Yatra that began on July 15 from Pune, is scheduled to travel 10,000 kms, across 13 states to create awareness on drone spraying among 10,000 farmers. Demonstration of spraying with drone was given to more than 300 farmers in rice farm while the Drone Yatra reached Lucknow to make them aware of this breakthrough technology.

“Now, we can see the benefits of latest technology in our fields and can experience the same with global pace. This drone technology would not only provide the employment to youths but also solve the paucity of labour and help in saving soil and environment as well,” said Shahi.

“This would also help in fulfilling the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards doubling the income of growers. The technology will increase their income by bringing down the cost of spraying besides preventing the crops from insects, flies and locusts,” he added.