Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Now, surveillance committees to help prevent vector-borne diseases
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Now, surveillance committees to help prevent vector-borne diseases

Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection
Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection (For Representation)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:43 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh has decided to revive surveillance committees to fight vector-borne diseases just as they did for Covid infection.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed revival of surveillance committees to prevent vector-borne diseases. Over 73,000 surveillance committees will carry out door-to-door tracing to bring down infections in UP,” said a state government spokesperson on Sunday.

To ensure proper watch through the surveillance committees that played a vital role in timely identification, isolation of Covid patients and distribution of medicine kits, thereby controlling the spread in the state, chief minister has issued directives to reactivate them in view of rising cases of infections in other states.

Earlier on October 19, CM Yogi had launched a month-long state-wide communicable disease control drive. The campaign has been rolled out in all 75 districts of the state to educate the public about the measures to prevent communicable diseases.

Under this campaign, health workers are paying door-to-door visits to identify patients with viral fever, vector-borne diseases and other symptoms. People are also being made aware of avoiding mosquito breeding near their homes and keep cleanliness.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP