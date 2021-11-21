Uttar Pradesh on course to becoming medical hub: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh was moving towards becoming a medical hub with the assistance of the central government.

There was a time when the state was lacking in health facilities, but now all the 75 districts in the state are well equipped with ICU beds, 1.80 lakh emergency beds, and 518 oxygen plants have also become operational, he said.

The medical facilities to deal with the pandemic were negligible in a majority of the districts during the first wave of Covid but they have been augmented now, he said.

The chief minister made the point about Uttar Pradesh becoming a medical hub while speaking at a function at Lok Bhavan, where he gave appointment letters to 310 specialist doctors selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. He also inaugurated 15 BSL-2 (biosafety level 2) laboratories.

The labs will be operated in Amroha, Baghpat, Sambhal, Hardoi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Shamli, Rampur, Pratapgarh, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Farrukhabad, Sultanpur and Sant Kabir Nagar districts.

Yogi Adityanath also said, “Ordinary citizens have a sense of respect for a doctor, but it has declined in recent times. There was a time when people used to regard doctors as “Gods on earth”, but commercialisation prevailing in the profession has changed the perspective.”

The chief minister congratulated the newly appointed doctors. He encouraged them to discharge their responsibilities honestly and diligently in various health institutions of the state.

Highlighting the augmented health services in the state on its way to becoming a medical hub, the chief minister said the ventilator facilities have also been made available in all the districts.

Elaborating on the health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister maintained that in the last 70 years, there were only 12 medical colleges in the state but 33 medical colleges have been built in the last four-and-a-half years, out of which nine medical colleges have become operational.

The academic session has commenced in eight medical colleges and the enrolment of students in the remaining nine medical colleges will start soon, he said.

“We did not have any medical facilities (for Covid-19) when the first wave of the pandemic hit the nation. We had to send samples to other places for examination. At present, the state has the capacity to conduct four lakh tests daily,” the chief minister said.

About apprehensions of the third wave, he said Covid is wreaking havoc again in Europe, the UK and China.

“Our government has already planned to deal with the third wave. We have faith in all the Covid warriors including our doctors, health workers, Asha (Accredited Social Health Activists) and Anganwadi workers,” he added.

The services of specialist doctors will be available in all the districts, he said, adding that the state government is recruiting and posting specialist doctors in various districts.

