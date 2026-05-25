The Yogi Adityanath government is set to give a major boost to Uttar Pradesh’s image as a prominent defence manufacturing and aerospace hub through the proposed Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave-2026. Uttar Pradesh plans Defence and FDI Conclave 2026 to boost aerospace hub vision

The proposed conclave will be held in Lucknow and will special focus on setting up defence industries, attracting investments, and promoting industrial expansion in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC).

However, the date for the event has not yet been finalised. The conclave aims to establish Uttar Pradesh as the country’s largest defence manufacturing hub.

The conclave aims to strengthen coordination among industry leaders, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), aerospace companies, research institutions, and government agencies. According to the state government, it will also showcase Uttar Pradesh’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

The state’s strategic location, robust expressway network, availability of industrial land, single-window clearance system, and improved law and order situation will be highlighted as key factors for investment.

An inaugural session will be organised in the presence of senior officials from the Ministry of Defence.

Several key panel discussions are also proposed during the conclave. Major topics include “Why Uttar Pradesh for Defence and Aerospace Investment?”, “UP Aerospace and Defence Unit and Employment Promotion Policy-2024”, “Ease of Doing Business in the Defence Sector”, and “Role of DPSUs and Government Institutions in Promoting the UP Defence Corridor”.

The proposal also includes chief minister Yogi Adityanath presenting the state’s strategy to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading hub for defence production and the aerospace sector. B2G and B2B interactions among stakeholders will also be organised during the event to facilitate direct communication between industry and the government.

Key points to be highlighted during the conclave include the state’s strategic location, connectivity and availability of industrial land, skilled workforce and testing facilities, fiscal incentives, research and development support, a single-window clearance mechanism and streamlined approval system, collaboration with DPSUs and research institutions, and defence manufacturing capabilities.

According to the proposed list, senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Government of India, senior state government officials, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited and BEML Limited, as well as major companies like Tata Group, Adani Group, Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin, will be invited to the event.

Apart from this, industry associations and agencies such as DRDO, NAL and BIS are also expected to participate. Participation from MSME sector companies such as MKU Limited, PTC Industries, ideaForge and Skyroot Aerospace is also proposed.

Several key outcomes are expected from the conclave, including the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for potential investments, a strategic roadmap for expanding the corridor, development of testing and certification infrastructure, stronger collaboration between industry and government, promotion of logistics and infrastructure growth, dissemination of information on fiscal incentives and policy support, and creation of technology-driven employment opportunities.

The proposed Defence and FDI Conclave-2026 is being viewed as the beginning of a new phase of defence production, foreign investment, and high-tech employment opportunities in the state.