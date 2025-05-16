Uttar Pradesh plans to make Dudhwa global eco-tourism hotspot

Uttar Pradesh eco-tourism development board conducted an extensive discussion with tour and travel operators on Thursday. The meeting, held at Tourism Bhawan, witnessed officers engaging in unlocking Dudhwa’s full potential through collaborative promotion, infrastructure development, and personalised tourism experiences for international tourists. The region supports a thriving population of mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, and aquatic life, making it a vital example of ecological richness and stability (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In the presence of tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh the officials highlighted the state government’s multi-pronged strategy to increase footfall of international tourists in Dudhwa and surrounding areas.

The minister for tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh said, “All efforts are underway to enhance accommodation, set up yoga and wellness centres, promote rural tourism and local crafts and cuisine, especially for foreign tourists. We believe this natural treasure will play a defining role in making Uttar Pradesh a top destination for international tourists.”

Describing Dudhwa as one of the last surviving stretches of the once-vast Himalayan Terai, the principal secretary tourism and culture Mukesh Meshram said, “Dudhwa is not just a sanctuary for rare and endangered species, but a living repository of our disappearing forest ecosystems. Its dense forests, marshes, grasslands, and oxbow lakes represent rhythmic patterns of nature celebrated worldwide.”

“Uttar Pradesh currently leads in domestic tourism, and with strategic initiatives, we aim to achieve the same in international arrivals,” said Meshram. Tour and travel operators have a critical role in this journey, and the government is fully committed to supporting efforts at every level.

During the interaction, over 100 tour and travel operators from Uttar Pradesh and other states were present in-person and virtually. Several suggestions were put forward, including integrating Dudhwa with spiritual circuits like Ayodhya and Kashi, organising familiarisation (FAM) tours, and initiating student exposure visits from cities like Jhansi, similar to those conducted in Lucknow. The board assured that these ideas will be actively considered and implemented wherever feasible.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoD) Sunil Chaudhary lauded the initiative, calling it a promising step toward expanding tourism in the state. Managing Director of Forest Corporation KK Singh stated that Dudhwa offers something for every type of tourist, and it is essential that tour operators design customised itineraries based on visitor interests.

Other key speakers included Additional PCCF Lalit Kumar Verma, CCF (Policy & Analysis) Aditi Sharma, UPSTDC MD Sanya Chhabra, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Dr Rangaraju, and Tourism Director Prakhar Mishra, who delivered a detailed presentation on the board’s vision and plans for Dudhwa’s development.

Home to over 120 tree species, more than 100 varieties of herbs and shrubs, and rare orchids, Dudhwa boasts remarkable biodiversity. The region supports a thriving population of mammals, birds, reptiles, insects, and aquatic life, making it a vital example of ecological richness and stability.

Dudhwa is being developed as a national eco-tourism flagship for international tourists. Key initiatives include stakeholder consultations, promotion of local heritage and cuisine, expanded train safari outreach, integrated wellness and accommodation facilities, dedicated tourist helpdesks, and a comprehensive regional master plan. The board has also shared four proposed itineraries tailored for various traveller interests.