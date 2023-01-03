Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj ARTO hit by speeding car, driver held

Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:59 PM IST

Assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Bhupesh Kumar Gupta was hit by a speeding car coming from wrong side on New Yamuna Bridge early on Tuesday morning

The mishap occurred when the ARTO was crossing a road during a vehicle-checking drive. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) Bhupesh Kumar Gupta was hit by a speeding car coming from wrong side on New Yamuna Bridge early on Tuesday morning. The official received serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital before being taken to a Lucknow hospital.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident but was later nabbed by police in Karchana. The car driver was being questioned, police said. SHO, Kydganj, Rammurti Yadav said the ARTO was checking overloaded trucks on New Yamuna Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The team intercepted a truck and ARTO Gupta alighted from his vehicle and was crossing the road to go near the truck when a speeding car coming from wrong side hit him. He was admitted to ICU of a private hospital in Rambagh and his kin were informed, the SHO added.

District magistrate Sanjay Khatri also reached the scene and made arrangements to shift the injured officer to a hospital in Lucknow. Meanwhile, the car driver claimed that he was in a hurry to reach Hanuman Temple resulting in the accident.

