A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman at Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital in Lucknow. (ANI Photo)
Uttar Pradesh records 288 more Covid-19 deaths, 29,192 new cases

PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 07:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh on Monday recorded 288 more Covid-19 deaths which pushed the toll to 13,447 while the infection tally rose to 13,42,413 with 29,192 fresh cases, an official statement said.

Of the fresh Covid-19 deaths, Lucknow reported 26 followed by Allahabad (25), Jhansi (21), Gorakhpur (19), Kanpur and Chandauli (17 each), Gautam Buddh Nagar (13), Varanasi (11), and Meerut (10), it said.

Of the new cases, 3,058 were reported from Lucknow, 1,446 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 1,404 from Moradabad, 1,311 from Kanpur, 1,222 from Saharanpur, 1,097 from Gorakhpur, 1,082 from Amroha and 1,022 from Varanasi, the statement said.

As many as 38,687 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state taking the total number of discharged patients to 10,43,134.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 2,85,832, the statement said.

In the last 24 hours, more than 2.29 lakh samples were tested for Covid-19 while so far, over 4.15 crore samples have been tested in the state, the statement said.

