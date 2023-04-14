Spike in U.P. Covid cases: 758 new cases, 200 in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh saw a steep rise in Covid-19 cases with 758 new cases being reported in the state, including 200 in Lucknow, the highest on a single day in the past 10-months. For representation only (HT File Photo)

One death among Covid-19-positive patients was reported from Farrukhabad. In the state, 67 districts have active Covid-19 cases numbering 2,579.

During the day 130 new cases were reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 72 in Ghaziabad, 58 in Meerut, 17 in Kasganj, among others. Also during the day, 271 patients recovered.

According to the health department, in Lucknow, Alambagh reported the highest 37 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Aliganj (30), Indira Nagar (26), NK Road (22), Sarojininagar (19), Chinhat and Chowk 15 each, while 43 patients recovered in the district. The 200 new cases were from among 2,800 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

“The need for hospitalisation among Covid-19 patients is less at present. In such a situation, those testing positive and in home isolation should ensure they follow Covid-19 protocol even if they do not have any problem. This will ensure they do not spread infection to others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Lucknow is 571 and among them 14 are in hospitals. Among those admitted, 11 tested positive when they got admitted for treatment for some other illness and three were admitted after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The state has reported 21,32,815 Covid-19 cases till now and 23,654 deaths due to Covid-19.