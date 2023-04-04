Active Covid cases in U.P. shoot past 500 as 91 test positive in a day

The active Covid-19 cases surpassed 500 on Monday with 91 more persons testing positive for it recently, official data showed.

Lucknow reported 13, Gautam Budha Nagar 10, Gaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20 new infections even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

In the state capital, while Chinhut, NK Road and Sarojininagar recorded two cases each, Alambagh, Aliganj, Qaiserbagh, Indira Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Chowk and Tudiyaganj saw one case each.

As four more patients were declared recovered in Lucknow, the number of active cases in the city stood at 59, said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

“A majority of Covid patients are in home isolation. A few admitted to hospitals for treatment of other illnesses have tested positive during their stay,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer.

In the state, Gautam Budha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri have the most caseload.

