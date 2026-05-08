Uttar Pradesh recorded a steep decline across major crime categories in 2024 with crimes against women, dacoity, robbery, and burglary all falling sharply compared to previous years, according to comparative data from ‘Crime in India’ statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Murders of women fell from 702 in 2023 to 668 in 2024, a 4.8% decline, while outrage of modesty cases plunged 53.3% — from 9,453 to just 4,418. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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Dowry deaths in Uttar Pradesh fell by a staggering 50.7% — crashing from 2,122 cases in 2023 to just 1,047 in 2024, NCRB data showed. Compared to 2022, when the state recorded 2,138 such deaths, the decline stands at 51% — effectively halving in just two years.

Abduction and kidnapping cases witnessed a decline of 62.8%, dropping from 14,272 in 2023 to 5,306 in 2024 — a 64.4% improvement over 2022 figures.

For a state that has historically battled high abduction numbers, this turnaround is particularly significant and reflects the sustained impact of aggressive anti-crime drives, increased police patrolling and fast-track court proceedings initiated under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Rape cases declined 8.7% from 3,516 in 2023 to 3,209 in 2024 — a 13% drop compared to 2022, according to NCRB data. Murders of women fell from 702 in 2023 to 668 in 2024, a 4.8% decline, while outrage of modesty cases plunged 53.3% — from 9,453 to just 4,418.

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{{^usCountry}} Actions against molestation more than doubled — rising 103.1% — from 2,175 to 4,418 cases, reflecting greater confidence among women in approaching police and a more responsive law enforcement machinery under the state’s active anti-romeo squad initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actions against molestation more than doubled — rising 103.1% — from 2,175 to 4,418 cases, reflecting greater confidence among women in approaching police and a more responsive law enforcement machinery under the state’s active anti-romeo squad initiative. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Domestic harassment cases, at 21,266, saw a marginal 6.9% rise, NCRB data showed. Officials attribute even this to increased willingness among women to formally register complaints, a sign of growing trust in the justice system rather than a deterioration in ground reality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Domestic harassment cases, at 21,266, saw a marginal 6.9% rise, NCRB data showed. Officials attribute even this to increased willingness among women to formally register complaints, a sign of growing trust in the justice system rather than a deterioration in ground reality. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dacoity cases fell 21.9% — from 73 in 2023 to just 57 in 2024 — and are down 28.8% compared to 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dacoity cases fell 21.9% — from 73 in 2023 to just 57 in 2024 — and are down 28.8% compared to 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Robbery declined 14.1% from 1,354 to 1,163 cases, while rioting cases fell a significant 17.4% — from 3,160 to 2,610. In a state once notorious for communal and factional violence, this sustained decline in rioting is a particularly noteworthy achievement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robbery declined 14.1% from 1,354 to 1,163 cases, while rioting cases fell a significant 17.4% — from 3,160 to 2,610. In a state once notorious for communal and factional violence, this sustained decline in rioting is a particularly noteworthy achievement. {{/usCountry}}

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Burglary registered one of the sharpest falls — down 46.1% — from 6,968 in 2023 to 3,753 in 2024. The total number of cognizable offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita remained largely stable at 4,30,552 — a 0.4% change from 4,28,794 in 2023.

SC/ST protection strengthened

Atrocity cases against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes declined 3.2% — from 15,130 in 2023 to 14,642 in 2024 — and are down 4.7% compared to 2022’s figure of 15,368, according to NCRB data.

Murder cases against SC/ST members fell 7% — from 157 to 146. Rape cases declined 10.9%, dropping from 645 to 575. Other interventionist offence registrations rose sharply to 9,352 — up from 5,814 — which officials attribute to more proactive filing of cases by police and greater legal awareness among SC/ST communities about their rights under the Protection of

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State on path to sustained law and order improvement: DGP

Director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna said the overall crime data further reinforces the narrative of a state on the path to sustained law and order improvement. He expressed satisfaction at the overall trend, stating that sustained investment in police modernisation, expansion of women help desks at police stations, operation of anti-Romeo squads, fast-track special courts for crimes against women and SC/ST communities, and the state’s stringent approach to organised crime had collectively driven these improvements.

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