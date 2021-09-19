Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh relaxes Covid-19 cap on wedding guests
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh relaxes Covid-19 cap on wedding guests

A maximum of 100 people would now be allowed in wedding and other ceremonies that are taking place in open spaces and closed spaces, following strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Seating arrangement for guests should be done maintaining a distance of two yards at the venue. In picture - A health worker in PPE sprays disinfectants a banquet hall.(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100. Earlier, this limit was capped at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open locations.

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, a maximum of 100 people would now be allowed in wedding and other ceremonies that are taking place in open spaces and closed spaces, following strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Also, a Covid-19 help desk should also be set up at the entrance of the location, the order said.

Further, the seating arrangement for the guests should be done maintaining a distance of two yards (six feet) at the venue of the event or the ceremony, the order said. Proper arrangement for cleanliness and sanitation should be made at toilets in the venue, the order also said. However, all other restrictions that are existing in the state would continue to be in effect.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier on September 7, the state government had also relaxed the night curfew in the state by an hour, citing the falling number of infections. Night curfew which was initially imposed between 10pm and 6am is now in effect between 11pm and 6am.

The announcement came a day after the state reported nine new Covid-19 cases and no fresh deaths. The total positive cases so far in UP reached 1,709,652 while the death toll remained at 22,887, a bulletin from the state health department showed.

The state also has 193 active cases of the disease, according to the latest data. Also, 94,153,859 doses of the vaccine have been administered in UP as of 7am on Sunday, of which 77,509,869 are first doses and 16,643,990 are second doses, according to the data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus uttar pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Will Priyanka Gandhi be UP CM candidate?: Up to her, says Salman Khurshid

With an eye on UP polls, SP to flag off Dalit outreach programme from today

BJP to hold parallel meet with ‘real’ farmers in Lucknow today

UP has undergone image makeover: CM Adityanath
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP