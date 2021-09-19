Uttar Pradesh relaxes Covid-19 cap on wedding guests

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday increased the maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations to 100. Earlier, this limit was capped at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open locations.

According to an order issued by additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi, a maximum of 100 people would now be allowed in wedding and other ceremonies that are taking place in open spaces and closed spaces, following strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. Also, a Covid-19 help desk should also be set up at the entrance of the location, the order said.

Further, the seating arrangement for the guests should be done maintaining a distance of two yards (six feet) at the venue of the event or the ceremony, the order said. Proper arrangement for cleanliness and sanitation should be made at toilets in the venue, the order also said. However, all other restrictions that are existing in the state would continue to be in effect.

Earlier on September 7, the state government had also relaxed the night curfew in the state by an hour, citing the falling number of infections. Night curfew which was initially imposed between 10pm and 6am is now in effect between 11pm and 6am.

The announcement came a day after the state reported nine new Covid-19 cases and no fresh deaths. The total positive cases so far in UP reached 1,709,652 while the death toll remained at 22,887, a bulletin from the state health department showed.

The state also has 193 active cases of the disease, according to the latest data. Also, 94,153,859 doses of the vaccine have been administered in UP as of 7am on Sunday, of which 77,509,869 are first doses and 16,643,990 are second doses, according to the data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.