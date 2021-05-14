Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports 15,747 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 1.59 million
Uttar Pradesh reports 15,747 new Covid-19 cases, tally goes past 1.59 million

In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.17 lakh.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 05:06 PM IST
UP logged 15,747 new Covid-19 cases, 312 deaths on Friday.(PTI)

Uttar Pradesh on Friday recorded 15,747 fresh Covid-19 cases that took the infection count to 15,96,628 while 312 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,958, officials said.

In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.17 lakh. On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases and the number currently stands at 1,93,815, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

As many as 1,57,257 patients are in home isolation, he said.

While the state reported 15,747 fresh cases the previous day, 26,174 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 13,85,855 patients have recovered in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate stands at 86.8 per cent, Prasad said.

So far, over 4.41 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.63 lakh samples tested on Wednesday, he said.

The officer said that a total of 1.44 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. This includes 1.13 crore people who have been given the first dose.

Currently, vaccination of people over 18 years is going on in 18 districts. From May 17, it will be expanded to 23 districts, Prasad said.

