319 fresh Covid cases in U.P., 66 in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 319 new Covid cases, highest on a single day this year, taking the number of active cases to 1192, also highest this year. The state capital reported its highest on a single day, 66 new cases, while Gautam Budha Nagar reported 62 and Ghaziabad 48. (Pic for representation)

New cases in Lucknow were reported from Aliganj (7), Indira Nagar (7), Alambagh (15), Chowk (7) and Tudiyaganj (4). The number of total active cases in Lucknow has reached 225 and eight patients are admitted to different hospitals.

On Monday, the health department will conduct a review meeting with nodal officers who will supervise a mock drill on Tuesday.

The mock drill will be conducted at health facilities that have been identified for admission of Covid patients in need of hospitalization and where oxygen facility is available..

“A mock drill is conducted to check preparedness level of health services in real time. In a mock drill, time taken to admit a patient, making diagnosis and starting actual treatment is evaluated right from the moment a patient arrives at the hospital gate,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

A list of places where mock drill will be conducted under supervision of nodal officers has been prepared at the district level.

“Almost all health facilities, including medical colleges, will participate in the mock drill,” said Dr Nishant Nirvan, district surveillance officer of Lucknow.