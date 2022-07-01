Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh reports more Covid recoveries for third consecutive day; Firozabad highest @ 137
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh reports more Covid recoveries for third consecutive day; Firozabad highest @ 137

According to the data provided by the state health department, there were 433 new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 136 in Lucknow, on Friday.
A beneficiary receiving Covid vaccination. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A beneficiary receiving Covid vaccination. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:00 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 433 new Covid cases, including 136 in Lucknow, according to the data provided by the state health department on Friday. Besides, as many as 606 patients recovered, including the highest 137 in Firozabad.

There were more recoveries than new cases for the third consecutive day. “In all 606 patients recovered during the past 24 hours, while a total of 2064180 people have defeated Covid virus till now in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.

“In the past 24 hours, 88779 Covid samples were tested and till now a total of 117271854 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

The 24-hour test positivity rate is 0.48%, while the overall test positivity rate is 1.78%, he added.

Uttar Pradesh now has 3199 active cases under treatment and the majority among them are in home isolation.

According to the data from the state health department, Gautam Budha Nagar reported 80 new cases, Gaziabad 44, Gorakhpur and Lakhimpur-Kheri 14. No death was reported in the state.

The state has reported a total of 2090917 Covid cases and 23538 deaths till now. Lucknow according to the data has 944, the highest number of active Covid cases followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 573, Gaziabad 255, Chitrakoot and Mahoba have zero active Covid cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out