Uttar Pradesh reports one Covid death; drop in fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh reported one death despite a downward trend in the new daily Covid cases on Monday, as per the state health department.
Uttar Pradesh reported 297 new Covid cases against 65615 samples tested in the past 24 hours, according to the data. There were 318 new Covid cases on June 15, while on June 14 there were 286 new Covid cases.
“State has tested 117511325 Covid samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
“In the past 24 hours, 331 patients recovered, and till now, a total of 2065595 patients have defeated the virus,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general association of international doctors.
The state has reported a total of 2091969 Covid cases and 23541 deaths till now.
The death of a Covid positive occurred at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). “The 64-year-old patient was admitted for the past two weeks and was suffering from a pleural effusion (multidrug-resistant tuberculosis),” said district health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi.
The death among Covid-positive patients in Lucknow took place after a gap of four months. The last death in the state capital was reported on March 1.
During the day new cases were reported from Alambagh 18, Aliganj 13, Chinhut 10, Sarojininagar 9, Indira Nagar 4. A total of 88 new cases were reported, including 39 males and 49 females, while 128 patients recovered.
-
Maha | Heavy rain alert for Mumbai, dists, CM Shinde urges admin to remain alert
An orange alert for heavy rains was issued by the IMD for the next five days following which the National Disaster Response Force deployed its teams in several places, including Mumbai, Nagpur, Chiplun, Ratnagiri and Mahad, Raigad. Newly appointed Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde directed collectors of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts to take precautions in the wake of the alert. “Some rivers have reached the warning level,” read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.
-
Veggies, biofertilizers distributed to farmers to boost organic vegetable production
Best varieties of vegetables including palak, chaurai, nenua, taruyi, lauki and kohara and bio fertilisers were distributed among the farmers for producing vegetables at kitchen gardens or rooftops, during a farmer meeting and training programme organised at Bahdurpur village in Chaubepur area on Monday. Dr Jay Prakash Verma, senior assistant professor, Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development, and his team collected rhizosphere soils from Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Chanduauli, Varanasi, Allahabad, Sonbhadra, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Meerut, Balllia, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and other places and isolated soil microbes.
-
Over 70 lakh saplings to be planted in Prayagraj from today
District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri is personally monitoring the initiative and recently took a meeting at Sangam auditorium on July 1 regarding the preparations for the plantation programme. As per the plan, the campaign will start on July 5. After this, on July 6, 5.06 lakh saplings will be planted. As many as 10.12 lakh saplings will be planted on Independence Day (August 15).
-
LMC defers plan to impose fines on single-use plastic users
Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided not to impose the fine and instead give some more time to those who are caught with polythene and single-use plastic in the city. The LMC officials said that most of the small street vendors or shopkeepers and traders who are caught with single-use plastic are unaware of strict penalties in case they violate the ban on single-use plastic. Presently, the LMC is only warning the defaulters.
-
Second captured tiger in Dudhwa released back into jungle
The tiger that was captured by the forest department on June 28 from Kheratiya village in the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest was eventually released back into the deep jungle, away from the human population, on late Monday night. The tiger got trapped in a special operation that was launched to catch the man-eater big cat that had killed around six people within 45 days.
