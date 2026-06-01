Uttar Pradesh’s strongmen rework political equations ahead of 2027 polls

Even before the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election campaign formally begins, several influential ‘Bahubali’-linked political networks across the state have quietly intensified efforts to reclaim, expand or secure their political relevance through strategic outreach, family succession planning, caste mobilisation and calibrated displays of strength.

The latest political buzz emerged after former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh’s wife, Srikala Reddy Singh, recently shared photographs of her meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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Political analysts, however, said that the influence of politicians with tainted or Bahubali-linked backgrounds has reduced considerably in Uttar Pradesh over the past decade due to stronger policing, tighter election monitoring and changing voter priorities.

Prof Sanjay Gupta, head of the department of political science at University of Lucknow, said Uttar Pradesh politics has witnessed a “visible decline” in the direct dominance of muscle power and criminal intimidation compared to the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Stronger policing, stricter election monitoring, faster legal scrutiny and an increased public focus on governance and development have significantly changed the political environment,” Gupta said.

However, he noted that remnants of Bahubali-linked political networks continue to retain influence in some regions because of deep-rooted caste equations, local influence structures and legacy-based mobilisation.

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{{^usCountry}} “Despite the BJP’s strong centralised organisational model and increasing emphasis on governance-driven politics, regional strongmen and their family networks continue to hold influence in many parts of Uttar Pradesh because they command local social coalitions, caste loyalties and long-standing patronage networks,” Gupta said, adding that the 2027 assembly elections are likely to witness “a combination of traditional local influence and modern electoral management.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Despite the BJP’s strong centralised organisational model and increasing emphasis on governance-driven politics, regional strongmen and their family networks continue to hold influence in many parts of Uttar Pradesh because they command local social coalitions, caste loyalties and long-standing patronage networks,” Gupta said, adding that the 2027 assembly elections are likely to witness “a combination of traditional local influence and modern electoral management.” {{/usCountry}}

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From Purvanchal’s legacy rivalries to western Uttar Pradesh’s Jat-dominated belt and the rapidly evolving National Capital Region (NCR) political corridor, multiple strongman-linked camps are repositioning themselves amid shifting equations between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and smaller regional allies.

The latest political buzz emerged after former Jaunpur MP Dhananjay Singh’s wife, Srikala Reddy Singh, recently shared photographs of her meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Political observers noted that she was accompanied by MLC Brijesh Singh alias Prinshu, considered close to Dhananjay Singh.

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The meeting triggered speculation over Dhananjay Singh’s future political positioning and possible efforts to reopen channels with the ruling establishment ahead of 2027. Though no formal political move has been announced, the optics were closely watched in Purvanchal, where symbolic proximity to power often carries deeper political messaging.

Dhananjay Singh has faced multiple controversies over the years, including investigations and allegations linked to organised crime and illegal trade networks. More recently, his name surfaced in political discussions surrounding alleged links to a codeine-based cough syrup smuggling network in Uttar Pradesh. He has denied wrongdoing in various cases.

Simultaneously, another influential Purvanchal strongman, Brijesh Singh, is also believed to be recalibrating his political relevance. Once regarded as the principal rival of the late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, Brijesh Singh is now said to be preparing for a larger political role after reportedly receiving encouragement from sections within a national party leadership.

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Brijesh Singh, a former strongman-turned-politician from eastern Uttar Pradesh, has long been associated with a violent rivalry with late politician Mukhtar Ansari. Several criminal cases and political controversies linked to gang rivalry and organised crime were associated with the feud over the past three decades.

The Ansari camp, meanwhile, is also reassessing its options. Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari and currently an MLA elected on a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket, is widely perceived to be moving closer to the SP after the SBSP aligned itself with the BJP-led NDA.

Political observers believe Abbas Ansari’s future positioning could influence Muslim-backward caste equations in parts of Mau, Ghazipur and adjoining districts, where the Ansari family continues to retain political influence despite Mukhtar Ansari’s death.

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Aman Mani Tripathi, son of former minister Amar Mani Tripathi, has again started positioning himself for a possible comeback from the Nautanwa assembly constituency ahead of 2027. Observers say his renewed activity is partly aimed at filling the vacuum created after the decline and death of another influential Purvanchal Bahubali leader, Hari Shankar Tiwari. The Tiwari political network too appears to be regrouping, with Vinay Shankar Tiwari, son of Hari Shankar Tiwari and former MLA from Chillupar, believed to be preparing for another electoral push.

Aman Mani Tripathi was at the centre of a controversy after being arrested in 2016 in connection with his wife’s death. Following the case, the Samajwadi Party denied him an election ticket. He later contested and won the 2017 assembly election as an Independent candidate after securing bail.

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In central Uttar Pradesh, former Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is also preparing to expand his family’s political footprint. After establishing his son Prateek Bhushan Singh as a two-time MLA from Gonda and another son, Karn Bhushan Singh, as MP from Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan is now believed to be positioning his daughter Shalini Singh for a possible electoral debut from the NCR region.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has remained at the centre of a controversy following allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation made by several women wrestlers during protests led by prominent international and Olympic-level athletes. He has denied the allegations, while the matter drew nationwide political and sporting attention.

In western Uttar Pradesh, five-time MLA Madan Bhaiya has also intensified political mobilisation ahead of 2027. Currently representing Khatauli on an RLD ticket, he continues to retain influence across parts of Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and adjoining districts amid changing political equations in the Jat belt.

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Madan Bhaiya has remained a controversial political figure because of his long criminal history and multiple legal cases over the years. Despite this, he has retained considerable political influence in western Uttar Pradesh and continues to command support in parts of the Jat belt.

Political observers say these parallel developments underline how Uttar Pradesh’s traditional Bahubali-era political structures are attempting to adapt to changing electoral realities through family succession, caste consolidation, strategic alliances and controlled political reinvention.

With the BJP seeking to retain dominance, the SP attempting to widen its social coalition and regional outfits recalibrating survival strategies, such local power networks are expected to remain influential in candidate selection, caste mobilisation and constituency-level electoral management ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

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