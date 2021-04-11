Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh sees record rise of 15,353 Covid-19 cases, tally nears 700,000
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh sees record rise of 15,353 Covid-19 cases, tally nears 700,000

The Uttar Pradesh health department said 67 more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the state’s tally of related deaths to 9,152.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 06:03 PM IST
A health worker administers a vaccine for Covid-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (AP).

Uttar Pradesh, where daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been on the rise in the last few days, witnessed another record spike on Sunday, as the state saw its infection tally increase by more than 15,000 for the first time. With the latest rise, Uttar Pradesh’s caseload has gone up to 692,092.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh has more active Covid-19 cases than Kerala; 60,000 new infections reported since April 1

“There were 15,353 fresh cases in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours and the active caseload has risen to 71,241,” Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health), said. Recovered cases, according to the official, have risen to 71,241, while total recovered cases are at 611,622. The number of vaccine doses administered against the viral disease has risen to 8,515,296.

According to the health department, 67 more people succumbed to Covid-19 on the day, taking the state’s death toll to 9152. Nearly 50% of the deaths were in the capital city of Lucknow, which logged 31 fatalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, UP closes schools for Classes 1 to 12 till Apr 30

UP panchayat polls: BJP revokes candidature of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife

No more than 5 people allowed at a time to enter religious places in UP

Samajwadi Party to form outfit after Dr Ambedkar’s name

On Saturday, 12,787 new coronavirus disease cases were detected in the state--the highest in a single day, before being surpassed by the one on Sunday.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday Uttar Pradesh is among 10 states which have contributed nearly 81% of the 152,879 cases registered by the country in the last 24 hours. The state’s contribution was the third highest after Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh respectively.

The state government has introduced several curbs to contain the spread of the pandemic. On Sunday, the education department announced the closure of all government and private schools for Classes 1 to 12, till April 30. Last week, a night curfew was announced for 10 districts, including Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Prayagraj, till the end of the month. A night curfew has also been ordered in all the districts whose caseload of active infections is more than 500.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

noida news

Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh government sets rules for containment zones in Noida

PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 10:26 AM IST
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh revamps Covid-19 containment zone strategy. Details here

UPDATED ON APR 05, 2021 07:14 AM IST
lucknow news

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, subdued Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 12:05 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP