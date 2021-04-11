Uttar Pradesh has more active Covid-19 cases than Kerala; 60,000 new infections reported since April 1

Uttar Pradesh has added 60,743 Covid-19 cases to its tally since April 1, since when the state is seeing a steady spike in the number of daily infections. On Saturday, the state reported 12,787 new infections, which made it the third state after Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh contributing the highest number of daily infections in the country in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the state surpassed Saturday's record and reported the highest single-day spike of 15,353 cases.

Here is how Uttar Pradesh's Covid-19 tally rose:

> According to Union health ministry, data on March 15, Uttar Pradesh had only 178 fresh cases. At that time, it was not a state of concern. Other states were reporting a higher number of cases. For example, on March 15, Maharashtra had 16,620 fresh infections, Chhattisgarh had 475, Karnataka had 934 and, with 407 cases, Delhi too had a higher single-day tally than Uttar Pradesh.

> The first major spike was recorded on March 25, when Uttar Pradesh reported 734 fresh infections.

> On March 27, the state's single-day tally breached the 1,000-mark for the first time in this year. On March 31, there was a slight dip as 918 cases were recorded.

> From April 1, cases have been skyrocketing and the with an increase of about 1,000 cases on the previous d tally, the state breached the 5,000-, 6,000-mark gradually.

> The gap between daily new infections and daily recoveries in the state is wide. While 12,787 new cases were recorded, only 2,207 people were discharged on Saturday.

> With around 58,800 active cases, its contribution to India's active case tally at present is 5.31 per cent, more than Kerala, which has 3.62 per cent of India's active Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, the state active case tally reached 71,241.

> As far as the number of fatalities is concerned, Uttar Pradesh has reported fewer deaths than Punjab and Gujarat on Saturday, but the daily toll remains between 30 and 50. The state has a recovery rate of around 90 per cent.

> The state has administered 84,93,959 vaccine doses so far, according to the data of the Union health ministry.

> The state government has ordered a night curfew in all districts which have more than 500 active Covid-19 cases. Lucknow has 16,690 active Covid-19 cases, the highest in the state.

> Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, part of which fall in the National Capital Region, are also seeing a spike in daily cases. On Saturday, Ghaziabad reported 159 fresh cases, while 221 were reported from Gautam Budh Nagar.