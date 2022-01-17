Uttar Pradesh shuts educational institutions till Jan 23 due to Covid-19 surge

All the educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh have been ordered to remain closed till January 23 due to the rising number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. These institutes, however, can continue their learning through the online mode, as per the state government order.

"Chief Minister @myogiadityanath has given instructions to keep all educational institutions - schools, colleges, universities, technical educational institutions etc. closed till January 23 and study only in online mode," a tweet posted by the chief minister's office on Sunday read.

The decision comes after chief minister Adityanath reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Previously, all government and private schools in the state were closed till January 16. Students of classes 11 and 12 were only called for vaccination and schools were allowed to continue online classes for them.

Uttar Pradesh is currently placed under a night curfew from 10pm to 6am. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

In districts where the number of active cases are over 1,000, not more than 100 people are allowed to participate in wedding ceremonies and other public events.

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh went up again on Sunday with 17,185 new cases, pushing the caseload to more than 1.8 million, according to the health department's bulletin. Ten deaths were recorded on Sunday, the highest single-day toll in five months while 8,802 more patients recuperated from Covid-19.

The active cases in the state crossed the 100,000-mark after over seven months and stood at 103,474, the bulletin showed. The state had 106,276 active cases on May 21, 2021 and 94,482 active cases on May 22.

(With agency inputs)