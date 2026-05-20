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Uttar Pradesh sizzles as Banda records highest at 48 degrees Celsius

Uttar Pradesh sizzles as Banda records highest at 48 degrees Celsius

Published on: May 20, 2026 08:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Wednesday recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48 degrees Celsius, even as heatwave conditions prevailed across the state.

Uttar Pradesh sizzles as Banda records highest at 48 degrees Celsius

The meteorological department has issued a warning of severe heatwave conditions at several places over the next week due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

Many places in the state breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark, even as the weather office issued a yellow warning for the next three days and an orange warning thereafter in view of the possibility of heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. The temperature in Banda was 4.5 notches above normal, the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow said.

Prayagraj recorded 46.4 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 46.2 degrees Celsius, Jhansi 45.9 degrees Celsius, Agra 45.3 degrees Celsius, Orai 45.2 degrees Celsius, Meerut 44 degrees Celsius and Kanpur 44.6 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures in Varanasi, Aligarh, Sultanpur and Hardoi remained above 43 degrees Celsius.

It said weather is expected to remain dry in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, while strong surface winds with speeds of 20 to 30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are likely at places.

For the period between 8.30 am on May 20 and 8.30 am on May 21, severe heatwave conditions are very likely at Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kanpur Dehat, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur districts and adjoining areas.

Severe heatwave conditions are also likely at Mirzapur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah and Mainpuri districts, the department said.

Heatwave conditions are likely at Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr and Kasganj districts and nearby areas.

Warm night conditions are likely at isolated places in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad and Mainpuri districts, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh sizzles as Banda records highest at 48 degrees Celsius
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh sizzles as Banda records highest at 48 degrees Celsius
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