Uttar Pradesh: State Human Rights Commission summons Lucknow DM, municipal commissioner

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairman Justice Bal Krishna Narayan has issued summons to Lucknow district magistrate (DM) Suryapal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh, asking them to appear in person in two separate matters on December 14 and 15 respectively.

Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar has been summoned in a case where a woman alleged she was denied scholarship for higher education. Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh has been asked to appear before the commission for allegedly not getting encroachments removed from drains and sewer chambers.

Sonia Chandel, resident of Moti Jheel Colony, had filed a complaint about not getting a scholarship in a B.Ed course despite securing good marks in high school, intermediate and at the BA level.

She claimed that due to lack of timely approval, she could not get the scholarship and this affected her higher education prospects.

In her application, she demanded that the Lucknow DM investigate the matter. The commission had also asked for a report on July 26, 2021. However, no information was allegedly given. Now, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered the district magistrate to appear in person on December 14.

In the other matter, the municipal commissioner has been summoned in connection with a complaint by Ram Narayan of Durgapuram Colony in Sector 13, Vikasnagar that a house had been constructed on the drain in front of his house. As a result, the drains were choked and staff were unable to clean them, he said.

When the municipal corporation constructed the road there, five sewer chambers were buried under bitumen. A demand was made to reopen them and clean the sewer line.

On May 6, the commission directed for action on the matter, but nothing happened. Now, personal appearance of the municipal commissioner has been ordered on December 15.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said that he was on two days’ leave and would reply only after going through the summons.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar was not available for comment.