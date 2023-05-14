ISC, ICSE results: Uttar Pradesh students dominate merit list

Uttar Pradesh students have dominated the merit list of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations, the results of which were declared on Sunday by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Mohd Aryaan Tariq jointly shares the first rank with four others in ISC. (HT PHOTO)

In ISC, Mohd Aryaan Tariq of City Montessori Inter College, Rajajipuram, is the all-India topper, jointly sharing the first rank with four others in the country. He secured 399 marks out of 400 (99.75%).

In the ICSE exam, an Uttar Pradesh girl Avishi Singh of St Anthony’s Junior College, Agra, shares the first rank with eight others in the country by scoring 499 marks out of 500 (99.8%).

Five Uttar Pradesh students jointly share the second rank with others in the country by securing 398 marks (99.5%) in ISC. They are: Yoganjana Singh of La Martiniere Girls, Lucknow; Tanishq Sonkar of CMS Rajendra Nagar; Arpita Singh of CMS Rajajipuram; Aahana Arora of The Chintels School, Kanpur and Ayesha Khan of CMS Gomti Nagar.

Six U.P. students shared the third rank in the ISC exam with several others. They secured 397 marks out of 400 (99.25%). These students are: Mawra Nasib of Girls High School, Prayagraj; Abhideep Shikhar of CMS Gomti Nagar; Aanya Singh of Seth MR Jaipuria School, Lucknow; Shreyasi Gupta of CMS Kanpur Road; Janhvi Mishra of CMS Mahanagar and Aditya Yadav of CMS Gomti Nagar.

Four Uttar Pradesh students ranked second in ICSE, securing 498 marks out of 500 (99.60%). They are: Suhani Agarwal of La Martiniere Girls College, Lucknow; Kajal Goel of Sophia Girls School, Meerut Cantt; Anukriti Dinesh Rai of CMS Gomti Nagar and Shresht Mehrotra of CMS Kanpur Road branch.

Thirteen U.P. students jointly share the third rank in ICSE with several others in the country by obtaining 497 marks out 500 (99.40%). They are: Saarthak Singh of Boys High School, Prayagraj; Nandini Puri of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur; Shantanu Saxena of Stella Maris Inter College, Lucknow and 10 other students of different branches of CMS -- Shivang Kumar Shukla, Nitya Mishra, Akshat Yadav, Mohd Salim Sultan, Sukati Tripathi, Ashish Shukla, Ritij Pathak, Ritisha Pathak, Sarth Tiwari and Sakinah Hasan.

YOGI CONGRATULATES STUDENTS

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated the students on their success in the ICSE and the ISC exams.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and teachers who have passed the ICSE and ISC board exams. You all are the golden future of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’. With hard work and unwavering dedication, keep passing every test of life like this, this is my wish. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati always be with everyone.”