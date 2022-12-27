Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Three killed in accident on Lko-Agra expressway near Kannauj

Published on Dec 27, 2022 05:15 PM IST

UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority employees rushed all the three to Kannauj medical college where two were declared dead upon arrival and the other died during treatment

The accident took place between Tirva and Talgram of Kannauj district due to dense fog on Tuesday morning. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

Three people were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed into another vehicle on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway between Tirva and Talgram of Kannauj district due to dense fog on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were identified as executive officer of Lavan nagar panchayat, Sudhir Singh; panchayat clerk Aslam and driver Anuj Thakur.

After the mishap, UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority employees rushed all the three to Kannauj medical college where two were declared dead upon arrival and the other died during treatment.

Sudhir Singh was from Hapur and Aslam hailed from Mavana, said Kannauj police in a statement. Their families had been informed of the tragedy, it added.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022
