U.P. govt to form unified commission for recruitment of teachers

Teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical colleges in the state will be selected through an autonomous commission that will be formed soon. The new commission will also conduct the UP Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam. Currently, separate authorities, boards and commissions select these teachers. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Reviewing the teacher recruitment process in various educational institutions in the state on Tuesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave necessary guidelines regarding the formation of ‘Uttar Pradesh Siksha Seva Chayan Ayog’ (Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission) as an integrated commission for selection of candidates.

“Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) should also be conducted through this new commission. It should be ensured that UPTET is held on time. Recruitment of teachers in non-government aided madrasas and minority educational institutions will be done through the new commission only,” the CM said.

“The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will be formed as a corporate and integrated body of teachers’ selection commissions. This integrated commission will prove to be useful in ensuring time-bound selection process, better utilisation of human resources and financial discipline,” Yogi added.

“The new commission will be given the form of an autonomous corporate body. Guidelines regarding direct recruitment of teachers will be made by the commission. In relation to the appointment of teachers after completing the process of selection through selection test, interview, etc, recommendations should be made to the appointing authority for the appointment of candidates,” he said.

“Prepare and present the necessary proposal, setting the outline regarding the nature of the new commission, qualification of the chairman and members, powers and functions of the commission,” the CM added.

The new integrated commission should have a person like that of a vice-chancellor of universities or having long experience of Indian Administrative Service as its chairman. Similarly, senior judges and experienced educationists should be its members. Other backward classes, scheduled castes/tribes, women and minorities should also be represented in the commission, he said.

Recruitment of different categories of teachers in the council junior basic schools, non-government-aided junior high schools, affiliated primary schools, non-government-aided minority junior high schools and affiliated minority primary schools, government high schools / intermediate colleges, non-government-aided high school / intermediate colleges, government and aided Sanskrit schools as well as non-government aided minority high schools/intermediate colleges should be made through the new commission alone, the CM added.

The selection process should be conducted by the newly integrated commission in government colleges, non-government aided colleges, Sanskrit colleges and minority colleges, government engineering colleges, aided polytechnic colleges and non-government aided madrasas, he said.

To make practical reforms considering the future requirements, it would be appropriate to set up a unified commission for teacher selection, the CM said. Director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “The benefit will be this unified commission will exclusively engage in teachers’ selections only for all the wings and will address the shortcomings that the previous selection process had faced in the past. There will be a lot more transparency and it will use a great deal of information technology.”

In the past separate authorities, boards and commissions have been set up for the selection of qualified teachers in basic, secondary, higher and technical educational institutions operating in the state. Apart from the Examination Regulatory Authority, Secondary Education Service Selection Commission and Higher Education Service Selection Commission, teachers are also being selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Besides, selection is conducted through the Board of Management for minority institutions of higher/secondary education level and through Board of Governance/Board of Directors for technical institutions.