Uttar Pradesh to launch Rozgar Mission to assess foreign, domestic job opportunities

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to launch the U.P. Rozgar Mission to enhance the employability of job-seeking youths, especially in foreign countries, people in the know of things said, adding that the state cabinet is expected to clear the proposal at its next meeting. Unemployed individuals registered with the employment exchange will receive counselling and skill training for both domestic and overseas job opportunities (SOURCED IMAGE)

“Under this ambitious initiative involving two dozen government departments, unemployed individuals registered with the employment exchange will receive counselling and skill training for both domestic and overseas job opportunities,” a senior official of the department of labour and employment said.

According to the proposal, five high-level monitoring and executive committees at various levels will supervise the Mission. The apex committee or the governing council will be headed by the chief minister while the chief secretary will head another committee. District magistrates will head committees in their respective districts. The additional chief secretary, labour, and the director, training and employment, will head departmental committees at their level.

The government is understood to have already sanctioned ₹200 crore for the start of the Mission under which a corpus fund is also proposed to be established.

One of the primary mandates of the Mission will be to assess employment prospects in foreign countries and establish centres to provide foreign language training and job suitability counselling to employment seekers and address critical, gaps if any, in their skills through a training programme.

“Four-five foreign language learning centres are proposed to be set up in various regions in the state to teach prominent foreign languages to the job seekers so that they do not have to face communication issues abroad,” the official said.

“Expert counsellors will also be hired to provide career counselling to the youth,” he added.

Of late, there is a growing demand for skilled workers in several countries, including Israel, Japan, Germany, UAE among others for sectors like, defence, IT, construction and nursing.

“Currently, around 36 lakh youths are registered with government, looking for employment. The government has helped more than 13 lakhs youths get employment opportunities in various sectors in and outside the country during the last one year,” he said.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh sent more than 5,000 youths to Israel for the reconstruction of buildings and other infrastructure damaged due to the war there. Following this, the UP government started exploring employment opportunities for the state’s youths in other countries as well.

“Those employed in Israel are earning up to ₹1.50 lakh per month,” the official claimed.