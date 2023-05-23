Home / Cities / Lucknow News / PM-Kisan beneficiaries: U.P. CM Yogi to launch drive to link bank a/cs to Aadhaar on May 23

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 23, 2023 08:51 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government will be launching a statewide extensive campaign for two weeks from Wednesday (May 23) to saturate all the eligible farmers with the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi before the Centre releases the 14th instalment, under the scheme, giving ₹2,000 each to the beneficiaries

agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi. (HT file photo)
Making this disclosure at a press conference here on Tuesday, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said the saturation drive to rectify beneficiaries’ personal data and link their bank accounts to Aadhaar number would continue till June 10.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign at his 5, KD residence on Wednesday morning and the programme will be live-streamed,” he said. Shahi said during the drive, camps would be organised in 5,000 villages everyday with the staff of the agriculture, panchayat and revenue departments besides representatives of banks, post offices and common service centres will remain present in the camps.

“The objective is to verify the beneficiaries land records, complete their e-KYC and seeding of their bank accounts during the drive so that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of benefit of the scheme for lack of incomplete details,” he said adding, “The 14th instalment of the PM-Kisan was due to be released next month.”

Under the scheme, each beneficiary gets 2,000 credited to their bank accounts every four months and a total 6000 a year. Replying to a question, Shahi said that around 50 lakh farmers were still not able to avail themselves of the benefit of the scheme because their bank accounts were not linked to Aadhaar or their land records were not verified.

“Of 2.63 beneficiaries in U.P., 40-50 lakh were yet to complete mandatory formalities with regard to land record verification, e-KYC and Aadhaar seeding,” he said. According to Shahi, an amount of 55,882 crore had been transferred to PM-Kisan beneficiaries since the launch of the scheme in 2019.

uttar pradesh aadhaar number
