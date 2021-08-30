Uttar Pradesh to relax night curfew for 2 days in view of Janmashtami

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed relaxation in the ongoing night curfew across the state on Monday and Tuesday due to Janmashtami, according to a report by HT’ sister publication, Live Hindustan. Issuing an order on late Sunday, state additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthy said that the exemption has been given in the prescribed attendance limit and Covid-19 night curfew in programmes organised on Janmashtami, which is observed to mark Lord Krishna's birthday. The night curfew has been in place from 10pm to 6am.

The order also said that Janmashtami will be celebrated with full vigour across Uttar Pradesh, including in all police lines and jails. However, Awasthy pointed out that all Covid-19 protocols must be adhered to during the celebrations, adding people must wear masks and use hand sanitisers.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel issued orders for tight security arrangements during Janmashtami. Goel said that along with the deployment of police personnel in all sensitive areas, arrangements should also be made for effective patrolling. Goel directed that the police should ensure social distancing and make people aware of wearing masks through loudspeakers mounted on vehicles. The police have also been asked to keep a vigil on social media handles such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc in order to keep a check on any rumour-mongering.

Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 1,709,248 Covid-19 cases, 22,818 deaths and 1,686,165 recoveries. On Sunday, 14 new cases were reported while two more patients succumbed and 37 recovered from the viral disease. The active cases of Covid-19 in the state stand at 265.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will on Monday attend the Krishnotsav in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami. “On Monday, CM Adityanath will arrive in Mathura at 3.30pm. He would first go to Ram Lila ground to inaugurate the Krishnotsav,” Shailjakant Mishra, the vice president of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The three-day Krishnotsav will include many programmes which would showcase the birth of Lord Krishna as well as the rich culture and heritage of Mathura, according to the CEO of Uttar Pradesh Vraj Tirth Vikash Parishad Nagendra Pratap.



