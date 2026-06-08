Uttar Pradesh to set up five integrated AYUSH Hospitals and Colleges across state

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up five new Integrated AYUSH Hospitals and Colleges, according to a press release issued on Monday. The institutions will be established in the Gonda, Mirzapur, Meerut, Agra, and Basti divisions, offering education in traditional systems of medicine—including Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy—alongside modern health sciences.

The move is expected to broaden the reach of AYUSH education in the state while strengthening healthcare services at the grassroots level. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The move is expected to broaden the reach of AYUSH education in the state while strengthening healthcare services at the grassroots level. Principal Secretary, AYUSH, Ranjan Kumar, said, “Land has been identified in five divisions for the establishment of five new Integrated AYUSH Hospitals and Colleges.”

In Devipatan Division, approximately 14.82 acres of land has been identified in Village Kodar, Wazirganj Development Block, Gonda. In Mirzapur division, 13.83 acres of land has been identified in village Akodhi of Sadar Tehsil. For the Meerut division, 11 acres of land has been identified in Saidpur village of Husainpur Dalna, Modinagar Tehsil, Ghaziabad. In Agra division, 13.5 acres of land has been identified in village Akbara, Kiraoli Tehsil. In Basti division, 15 acres of land has been identified in Village Jogapur, Harraiya Tehsil, for the establishment of the college.

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{{^usCountry}} “Out of these, land in four divisions has already been recorded in the name of the AYUSH department, while the land transfer process in Basti is in its final stage,” AYUSH director general and mission director Chaitra V said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Out of these, land in four divisions has already been recorded in the name of the AYUSH department, while the land transfer process in Basti is in its final stage,” AYUSH director general and mission director Chaitra V said. {{/usCountry}}

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She further said, the new AYUSH Colleges will not only serve as educational institutions but will also be developed as centres of research and innovation. Research on Ayurvedic medicines, Yoga therapy, lifestyle-based treatments and traditional systems of medicine will be promoted at these institutions. This will help further strengthen India’s traditional medical systems on a scientific basis.

The colleges will be equipped with modern laboratories, hospitals, research facilities and training centres, giving AYUSH education a new level of quality and recognition.

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