Vande Mataram instils spirit of national unity in every Indian: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said contributing towards the country and people is the true spirit of singing Vande Mataram. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others at an event marking 150 years of Vande Mataram in Lucknow on Nov 7. (HT photo)

“Vande Mataram resonates in every act of dedication—when a teacher shapes young minds, when a soldier guards the nation’s borders in extreme conditions, when a farmer toils to feed the country, and when every citizen rises above self-interest to serve the Motherland. Such devotion is the true embodiment of Vande Mataram,” the CM said while addressing a function organised at Lok Bhavan to mark 150 years of the national song.

“Vande Mataram became the immortal chant of India’s independence. Despite severe oppression under foreign rule, freedom fighters and revolutionaries awakened the nation’s collective consciousness, organising processions in villages and towns and singing Vande Mataram during morning gatherings,” he added.

“The song was composed in 1875 and how it contributed to take forward the freedom struggle is not hidden. You must be knowing whenever a freedom fighter was hanged he only said one mantra–Vande Mataram,” the CM said.

Recalling the pandemic that struck a century ago, Yogi said that when India’s population was around 30 crore, millions of lives were lost and many villages were wiped out. Drawing parallels with the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that in modern times, too, every section of society, from government officials to frontline workers, displayed the same spirit of service and resilience. He emphasised that only leadership guided by such compassion and commitment can truly think for India, its culture and its people.

The CM said that even when the British government attempted to divide the nation through the partition of Bengal in 1905, Vande Mataram inspired people to unite and resist. During the freedom struggle, it became the voice of revolution, echoing from the lips of countless patriots who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

“Vande Mataram transcended caste, creed, and religion, instilling in every Indian the spirit of national unity and the resolve to put the nation first.” He described Vande Mataram as the collective expression of India’s eternal devotion, power and consciousness.

The CM paid tribute to its creator Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, recalling that Vande Mataram was adopted as the national song by the Constituent Assembly on January 24, 1950. He said, “While the song originated from Bankim Chandra’s timeless novel Anand Math, which reflected the struggles of famine and hardship in Bengal, it soon evolved into a movement that gave India a new direction and awakened its collective spirit. For 150 years, this song has symbolised India’s soul and nurtured a renewed sense of nationalism.”

Yogi emphasised that Vande Mataram belongs to everyone. “It does not glorify any specific deity, caste, or sect but instead calls upon citizens to fulfil their duties towards the nation,” he said.

Echoing PM Narendra Modi’s words, he said, “We often talk about our rights, but rarely about our duties. Our duties must illuminate the path for present and future generations.” He added that the remarkable progress achieved by Uttar Pradesh in the past eight years is a reflection of this spirit of responsibility.

He said that under the inspiration of PM Narendra Modi, this day is being observed as a day of remembrance to honour the spirit of patriotism that Vande Mataram ignited.