Varanasi all set for Kashi Tamil Sangamam from Sunday

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Kashi Tamil Sangamam forum was a testament to the unity and diversity of India that strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

A decked up Namo Ghat, which will host Kashi Tamil Sangaman starting Sunday, in Varanasi. PM Narendra Modi is expected to attend the inaugural. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The programme is scheduled to be held from December 17 to 30 in Varanasi.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Prime Minister wrote on X: “There is immense enthusiasm as Kashi once again prepares to welcome people for @KTSangamam, a celebration of rich cultures. This forum is a testament to the unity and diversity of India, strengthening the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’”

Modi will participate in the programme at Namo Ghat on December 17.

Around 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to reach Varanasi on December 17. Like last year, the programme, in its second edition, proposes to take forward the objective of reviving the living bonds between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu by facilitating people from different walks of life to connect with each other. It aims to exchange field-specific knowledge and promote interaction among people under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the Union Ministry of Education is the nodal ministry for the programme, IIT Madras and and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will serve as the implementing agency in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Recently, Neeta Prasad, joint secretary (education), chaired a meeting in Varanasi regarding the programme. Divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate of Varanasi, S Rajalingam and other officials attended the meeting. The DM, in the meeting, said 1,500 people would come to Kashi in seven shifts for the programme.