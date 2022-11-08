Varanasi court defers verdict on plea for ‘Shivling’ worship at Gyanvapi

A fast-track court in Varanasi on Tuesday deferred the pronouncement until November 14 of its verdict on the maintainability of a plea seeking a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi mosque premises and its possession to worship a “Shivling” reportedly found there. Civil judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey reserved his judgement in the matter on October 27.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), which manages the mosque, challenged the maintainability of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS)’s suit seeking the ban and possession of the premises. It argued the mosque is registered as a waqf (charitable endowment) property and the civil court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter. AIMC argued only the waqf tribunal has the authority to hear the matter.

Mirazuddin Siddiqui, the AIMC’s lawyer, said they submitted proof of the Gyanvapi mosque being waqf property.

Kiran Singh, the international general secretary of VVSS, has filed the plea.

A group of Hindu women has separately filed a plea for the right to worship in the mosque saying it was the site of a Hindu temple.

The Supreme Court is due to hear on November 10 a plea related to the protection of the “Shivling”. The top court in May ordered the area where it was reportedly found to be protected.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the five Hindu women, approached the top court for listing the matter before the period for the protection was to get over by November 12.

The top court directed the protection of the area where the “Shivling” was stated to have been found after a trial court allowed a videographic survey of the mosque complex adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The top court permitted the Muslims to offer prayers and directed authorities to ensure appropriate arrangements are made for religious observance by those visiting the mosque.

