Maintainability of Adi Visheshwar Virajman: Court fixes next date of hearing on Oct 12

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:49 AM IST

The counsels of Anjuman Interzamia Masjid Committee presented their argument and challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS).

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A case on the maintainability of Adi Visheshwar Virajman that was linked to Gyanvapi mosque premises was heard in Varanasi’s fast track court on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the counsels of Anjuman Interzamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) presented their argument and challenged the maintainability of the suit filed by Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) seeking ban on the entry of Muslims on Gyanvapi mosque premises and possession over the premises in order to worship ‘Shivlinga’ found on the premises of Gyanvapi mosque.

According to the lawyers familiar with the case, the case was listed on the top in the fast track court of civil judge senior division Mahendra Pandey on Tuesday. The plea was filed in the court by Kiran Singh, international general secretary of VVSS seeking ban on the entry of Muslims and possession of the premises to carry out religious practices.

The AIMC counsels, however, maintained that the plea is not maintainable. The court has fixed October 12 for next hearing.

