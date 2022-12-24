Varanasi court extends Mukhtar Ansari’s ED remand till Dec 27

allahabad.htdesk@hindustantimes.com

PRAYAGRAJ: The district and sessions court here on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate remand of former MLA Mukhtar Ansari for five days.

The hearing in connection with the money laundering case against Ansari, who was earlier remanded in 10 days of the ED’s custody, was taken up by district and sessions judge Santosh Rai through video conferencing. Ansari was being questioned at the sub-zonal office of the ED here. He will now remain in the ED’s custody till December 27.

ED officials said the application to extend the former MLA’s custody remand was filed as he was being uncooperative during his questioning. Meanwhile, the agency was still to question Ansari’s wife Afshan as she was at large. The ED had issued a lookout notice against her.

The focus of questioning may now shift from Ansari to his brother MP Afzal Ansari, who had been previously quizzed by the ED.

The former MLA, his kin and associates were being questioned regarding their movable and immovable assets, alleged grabbing of government land and renting them, bank transactions, etc.