Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM
lucknow news

Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM

Varanasi topped in implementing PM Svanidhi Yojana for which it was awarded Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021
Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma handing over trophy and certificate of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 to chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal.

Varanasi topped in implementing PM Svanidhi Yojana and the trophy was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday. District magistrate Sharma received the award from the Prime Minister.

Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate. He asked them to serve the people of Varanasi with new energy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP