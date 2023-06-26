Shravan darshan fee hiked in KV temple, Akhilesh reacts sharply

VARANASI: The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has increased the fee for aarti, Abhishek, shringar and sugam darshan of the deity in the pious month of Shravan. Mangala Arti fee has been increased to ₹2000 for Monday and other darshans would cost ₹1000 on other days. Congress provincial president Ajay Rai has also demanded withdrawal of the increased fee . (Pic for representation)

The fee has been increased to to control the crowd in the month of Shravan.

Chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma said that devotees would have to pay ₹500 for sugam (easy) darshan, ₹1000 for Mangala Aarti, ₹500 for Madhyahna Bhog Aarti, ₹500 for Saptarshi Aarti and ₹500 for Bhog Aarti.

Similarly, ₹700 has been fixed for Rudrabhishek by one Shastri, ₹2100 for Rudrabhishek by five Shastris,Rand s 4500 for Sanyasi Bhog.

On the other hand, on Shravan Mondays, ₹750 will be charged for Sugam Darshan, ₹2000 for Mangala Aarti, ₹3000 for Rudrabhishek by Panch Shastri, ₹7500 for Sanyasi Bhog and ₹20,000 for Shringar of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

However, the hike has not gone down well with former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who has objected to this decision of the temple administration. He has appealed to withdraw the fee hike. At the same time, Akhilesh also attacked the BJP regarding this matter.

“The BJP government is urged not to take away the ‘right to darshan’ from the poor, true devotees and the general public by charging fees for the darshan of ‘Baba Vishwanath ji,” tweeted the SP chief. He added: :BJP has made religion a business. Condemnable!

Congress provincial president Ajay Rai has also demanded withdrawal of the increased fee for Sugam Darshan and Arti of Baba Kashi Viswanath. Rai said that it was not appropriate to link religion with business.

(At present) (Month of Shravan) (Monday of Shravan)

Sugam Darshan ₹300 ₹500 ₹750

Mangala Arti ₹500 ₹1000 ₹2000

Madhyanh Bhog ₹300 ₹500 ₹500

Saptarshi Arti ₹300 ₹500 ₹500

Bhog Arti ₹300 ₹500 ₹500

Rudrabhishek 1 Shashtri ₹450 ₹700 ₹700

Rudrabhishek 5 Shashtri ₹1380 ₹2100 ₹3000

Sanyasi Bhojan ₹3000 ₹4500 ₹7500

Shringar ₹3700 ₹20,000 ₹20000