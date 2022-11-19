Varanasi’s ‘mini TN’ in spotlight as Modi set to inaugurate ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long “Kashi-Tamil Sangamam” in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday that focusses on reviving the cultural and traditional links between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu, people aware of the matter said.

The Union ministry of education in collaboration with IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has launched the programme.

In the run up to the event, the Hanuman Ghat Mohalla of Varanasi, which is home to about 70 families with roots in Tamil Nadu and is colloquially known as “mini Tamil Nadu” has come in focus.

“Our mohalla (locality) was just like any other in Varanasi. But, with the Sangamam taking place, it has suddenly come into the limelight,” said resident Narayan Ganpathi, 45. Ganpathi, who is a fifth-generation local priest said: “We are happy that efforts are being made to revive the cultural ties which only we Tamilian families were keeping alive. Now, the world will be aware of the rich cultural bond between Kashi and TN.” Ganpathi said his family was among the 200 families who embarked upon a pilgrimage from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi, some 120 years ago, on foot.

Professors at BHU’s department of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology said that the ties between Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu (TN) are more than 700 years old.

Senior BHU professor Pravesh Srivastava said: “Indian history has several references to Tamil Nadu in the context of Varanasi.”

