VC, 40 KGMU doctors among 1,188 people test positive in Lucknow

With as many as 1,188 people testing positive on Tuesday, COVID-19 cases continued to surge in city.

Vice chancellor KGMU Lt Gen (retd) Dr Vipin Puri tested positive for the second time in nine months on Tuesday.

Last year in August also he had tested positive. This, when the VC had taken the second dose of vaccine on March 25 last.

Reports said that along with Dr Puri, 40 more doctors of KGMU have tested positive.

Dr Sandeep Tewari of KGMU said, “During last four days, around 40 doctors, including medical superintendent Dr Himanshu, have tested positive.”

Most of the doctors have tested positive despite taking both the doses of vaccine.

Around 20 doctors of general surgery department have tested positive, while nine doctors of urology department have been tested positive, three doctors of department of medicine have been tested positive.

Senior BJP leader Jagdambika Pal also tested positive after he complaint of fever.

Officials said 343 Covid patients were discharged during last 24 hours.

In all, seven deaths were reported during last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 1,248 deaths.

Professor Brajesh Shukla of Lucknow University, a recipient of Padmashri award, died of corona infection on Tuesday.

Chief pharmacist of police lines RK Chaudhary also succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

Presently, there are 7,981 active cases in the state capital. Till now, 83,032 people have defeated the virus in the city.

Indira Nagar continues to report maximum cases

As many as 81 cases were reported from Indira Nagar while 77 cases were reported from Gomti Nagar, 45 cases each from Alambagh and Mahanagar, 44 cases from Aliganj, 43 cases reported from Hazratganj, 36 from Talkatora, 43 from Aashiana, Chowk 61, Jankipuram 35, Vikas Nagar 35 and Hasanganj and Rae Bareli road reported 29 cases each.

The health officials continued aggressive contract tracing and testing on Tuesday too with taking samples of 25,563 people.

Home Isolation

Presently, there are 4,560 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. While 65,021 patients have recovered from Covid in home isolation, 69,581 have opted for treatment in home isolation, said the press release of CMO office.

Over 15k takes the jab

In all 15,134 people were vaccinated on Tuesday in the city. Of these, 39 health care workers received the first dose while 256 received the second dose during last 24 last hours.

8,725 people of over 45 years of age received the first dose of vaccine while 567 people of 45 plus age received second dose of vaccine.

As many as 4,118 people of over 60 years of age received their first dose while 1,068 senior citizens received the second dose of vaccine.

Also, 143 frontline workers received the first shot of vaccine while 222 frontline workers received the second shot of vaccine.