Vector-borne diseases: Lucknow residents can complain on this number

The district administration has released a number (1533) for the effective control of vector-borne diseases, following the increase in the number of dengue cases in the state capital.

The Aedes egypti mosquito which causes dengue (HT File Photo)

The urban development department’s helpline number 1533 and Lucknow-One app will be available for any complaint regarding vector-borne diseases. These complaints would be resolved the same day.

The divisional commissioner has directed health department and the municipal corporation officials to gear up and work to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

The divisional commissioner directed that anti-larval oil be sprayed by teams in every zone of the municipal corporation. Larvicidal oil can also be sprayed in areas where there are ponds or rainwater logging.

The divisional commissioner directed the super chlorination of drinking water tanks by Jal Sansthan.

Asha workers and ANMs will also be pushed for controlling vector-borne diseases. It will be the responsibility of the city health officer and district malaria officer to distribute pamphlets to all houses along with adopting other methods of prevention and treatment of the said diseases.

