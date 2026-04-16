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Vehicle without HSRP? Hefty penalty rule starts today in UP

Data from the regional transport office (RTO) in Alambagh shows low compliance in Lucknow, especially among older private vehicles. Of the 20.50 lakh private vehicles registered till March 31, 2019, only 6.72 lakh, about 32.80%, have been fitted with HSRP so far.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Vehicle owners across Lucknow and other Uttar Pradesh districts will face penalties of up to 10,000 from Thursday if their vehicles are not fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), with enforcement set to intensify. Vehicles without HSRP will also be denied Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, making compliance mandatory for road use.

Representational image (Sourced)

The rule applies mainly to vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019. Officials said denying PUC certificates will effectively bar such vehicles from being used legally. Earlier, a 5,000 penalty was imposed for non-installation of HSRP, but the added restriction on PUC certification has increased the financial burden on defaulters.

Data from the regional transport office (RTO) in Alambagh shows low compliance in Lucknow, especially among older private vehicles. Of the 20.50 lakh private vehicles registered till March 31, 2019, only 6.72 lakh, about 32.80%, have been fitted with HSRP so far.

Among commercial vehicles registered before the same cut-off, 35,820 out of 90,375 vehicles, or 39.63%, have installed HSRP, indicating slightly better compliance than private vehicles.

Officials said all vehicles registered up to March 31, 2019, must install authorised HSRPs, while those registered after April 1, 2019, are required to have pre-fitted plates. Compliance in the newer category is significantly higher.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vehicle without HSRP? Hefty penalty rule starts today in UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Vehicle without HSRP? Hefty penalty rule starts today in UP
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