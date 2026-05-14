Verify before you buy: UPRERA issues advisory for homebuyers

To protect the interests of homebuyers and promote transparency in the real estate sector, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) on Thursday issued a detailed advisory highlighting key precautions buyers should take before purchasing any property. The move comes in response to a large number of complaints filed by homebuyers against developers. Homebuyers should not rely solely on promotional material or verbal assurances given by developers and agents. Instead, they are advised to use the official UPRERA portal as the primary source of verified information. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Amid rising investments in housing projects across the state, UPRERA has stressed that informed decision-making is crucial to avoid future disputes and financial risks. The authority has also strengthened its online portal to ensure that all key project-related information is easily accessible to the public.

UPRERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “Homebuyers should not rely solely on promotional material or verbal assurances given by developers and agents. Instead, they are advised to use the official UPRERA portal as the primary source of verified information.”

“UPRERA encourages all stakeholders to follow regulatory norms and contribute towards creating a transparent, trustworthy and sustainable real estate ecosystem,” he said, adding that UPRERA has advised all prospective homebuyers to carefully verify several key aspects before finalising any property purchase.

Land title and ownership details

Buyers must verify that the promoter has a clear and legally valid title to the land on which the project is being developed. The land should be free from disputes,encumbrances, or legal claims. The ownership details uploaded on the portal provide transparency regarding the legitimacy of the project.

Sanctioned map and layout plan

Homebuyers have been advised to carefully examine the approved building plan and layout sanctioned by the competent authority. They should ensure that the construction being advertised and sold matches the approved plan, as any deviation from the sanctioned map could lead to legal complications or future alterations.

Inventory details match

Homebuyers should also cross-check the flat, plot or commercial unit being offered with the inventory details available on the portal. This helps confirm that the unit is officially registered and available for sale. Verifying inventory details can also prevent duplication and fraudulent transactions.

Project bank account details and collection account

Under RERA provisions, developers are required to deposit at least 70 percent of the funds collected from buyers into a designated project-specific collection account. Homebuyers should verify these account details to ensure that their investment is used solely for the construction and development of the concerned project, thereby minimising the risk of fund diversion.

Quarterly progress reports (QPRs)

UPRERA mandates that promoters regularly update the status of their projects through Quarterly Progress Reports on the portal. Buyers should review these reports to understand the construction progress, timelines, and compliance status.

Consistent updates indicate transparency and accountability on the part of the developer.

Number of complaints filed against the promoter

Before making a purchase, buyers should check whether any complaints have been filed against the promoter and the nature of such complaints. A high number of grievances or unresolved cases may indicate potential risks and should be carefully considered.