Vice president takes holy dip in Sangam, offers prayers

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, who took a holy dip in the Sangam with his wife and other family members on Saturday, hailed the Mahakumbh as a historic event and praised the unprecedented gathering of crores of devotees. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar takes a dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh on Saturday. (ANI)

The vice president reached Prayagraj in a helicopter and was welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Dhankhar lauded the administration’s “amazing” arrangements, calling them unimaginable. He commended the CM and his administration for “performing a miracle”.

Commenting on the organisation of the event, the V-P remarked on how swiftly the administration handled an unfortunate accident during the event.

He noted that the number of people attending the Mahakumbh was equivalent to the population of the United States.

The Vice President highlighted the provision of over one lakh toilets and free meals for thousands. Calling it the happiest moment of his life, he said, “When I took a dip, I realized there is no country like India.”

From Arail Ghat, the vice president reached Triveni Sangam by a cruise. He and his family members took a holy dip at a designated location even as priests from Vrindavan Pundrik Goswami performed rituals for the vice president.

After bathing at Triveni Sangam, Dhankhar and his family members worshipped at Saraswati Koop, Akshay Vat and Bade Hanuman temple.

The vice-president applauded the Yogi government for elaborate preparations for the Mahakumbh and termed his religious trip to Prayagraj and dip in Triveni Sangam as a bliss.

The CM, industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were present.