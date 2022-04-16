Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu visits Ayodhya, says Ram temple construction is a moment of spiritual renaissance
Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with his wife offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi and the historic Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday.
Sharing his views on his official Facebook page later, Venkaiah Naidu called his Ayodhya visit the fulfilment of a long cherished dream. He termed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a moment of spiritual renaissance.
Earlier, Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a warm welcome at the Ayodhya railway station on his arrival there by the presidential train from Lucknow at around 11am.
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accompanied them. Senior officials of the Ayodhya administration welcomed the vice-president. Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust were also present.
In a tweet, the Vice President’s Secretariat said, “The Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt Usha Naidu at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple site in Ayodhya today. They were accompanied by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya.”
Venkaiah Naidu and his wife went straight to the Ram Janmabhoomi site from the railway station.
Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, member of the Trust, welcomed them. Thereafter, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, gave a presentation on the upcoming Ram temple on an LED screen.
Rai explained in detail the ongoing construction work of the Ram temple, its design and the final structure that would come up.
After the presentation, the vice-president performed puja at the makeshift Ram temple and attended aarti.
Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of the makeshift temple, and other priests performed the puja with Vedic rituals.
The vice-president took a round of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus. He also enquired about the sanctum sanctorum. Rai explained various construction activities.
Naidu posed for pictures with a team of engineers and construction workers. From the Ram Janmabhoomi campus, the vice- president visited Hanumangarhi temple where the head priest Prem Das welcomed him and his wife. The vice-president performed aarti of lord Hanuman there.
Next, the vice-president reached Saryu ghat and performed puja there.
After a brief break, he left for Varanasi by the presidential train at around 2.45pm.
Earlier, the vice-president had reached Lucknow from New Delhi on Thursday (April 14) on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh.
-
Chandigarh’s Jaiveer Makkar shines in Delhi Horse Show
Chandigarh's Jaiveer Makkar cornered glory in the recently conducted Delhi Horse Show 2022 at The Army Polo and Race Course, New Delhi, by winning an individual gold and a team silver in show jumping event for U-14 age category. He had brilliant clear rounds on his two horses Sam and Niquita and clocked a perfect 35.12 seconds in the jump off on Niquita.
-
Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh's successor in the final prayer here on Friday. Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh.
-
12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara
Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said. The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said. All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.
-
Amanjot Kaur to lead Chandigarh women in T20 meet
Amanjot Kaur will lead the Chandigarh team in the upcoming senior women's T20 tournament starting from April 18. Chandigarh has been placed in the Elite C group wherein they will be competing against the likes of Mithali Raj-led Railways, Karnataka, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. They will play the third match against Madhya Pradesh on April 21 and fourth against Railways on April 22. Chandigarh's last match is against Himachal Pradesh on April 24.
-
Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide among 2 held for Patiala kabaddi club chief’s murder
A week after the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force was set up, it arrested two gangsters from neighbouring Uttarakhand and Haryana. One of them is a former student union leader Harbir Singh Dhindsa, who is the main accused behind local kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder near Punjabi University in Patiala on April 5. Harbir is a close aide of gangster Lawence Bishnoi.
