Video: Cop, wife fall with scooter in a drain amid waterlogging in UP's Aligarh

With monsoon unleashing civic menace in several parts of the country, a shocking video of a couple falling into a manhole has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, which was hit by heavy rain.

A policeman and his wife were on their way to a hospital when their scooter fell into a drain inundated with rainwater. Locals rescued them on time but the couple sustained some injuries, the cop told news agency ANI.

A video of the incident shows the couple riding a bike on a water-logged road when their vehicle suddenly bumps into what seems like an open manhole and gets sucked in the drain water, taking down both the riders.

Locals rush just in time to rescue and help the couple out of the manhole.

The cop, Dayanand Singh, told ANI, “We were on the scooter and were going to a hospital. Since the drain was open and inundated due to rainwater, we didn't come to know about it and fell into it along with the scooter. We both suffered some injuries.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A policeman and his wife tavelling on a scooter to a hospital fell into a drain inundated with rainwater in Aligarh (18.06) pic.twitter.com/idrYtyZlLK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2022

According to reports, the sewer lines were open and choked.

Many places in Uttar Pradesh received the right to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Aligarh is one of the areas in the state that is often marred with civic issues, especially during monsoon.

The IMD (India Meteorological Department) on Sunday said that heavy showers were likely to continue over north, central and east India for the next 2-3 days.

