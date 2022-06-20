Video: Cop, wife fall with scooter in a drain amid waterlogging in UP's Aligarh
- Many places in Uttar Pradesh received the right to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.
With monsoon unleashing civic menace in several parts of the country, a shocking video of a couple falling into a manhole has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, which was hit by heavy rain.
A policeman and his wife were on their way to a hospital when their scooter fell into a drain inundated with rainwater. Locals rescued them on time but the couple sustained some injuries, the cop told news agency ANI.
A video of the incident shows the couple riding a bike on a water-logged road when their vehicle suddenly bumps into what seems like an open manhole and gets sucked in the drain water, taking down both the riders.
Locals rush just in time to rescue and help the couple out of the manhole.
The cop, Dayanand Singh, told ANI, “We were on the scooter and were going to a hospital. Since the drain was open and inundated due to rainwater, we didn't come to know about it and fell into it along with the scooter. We both suffered some injuries.”
According to reports, the sewer lines were open and choked.
Many places in Uttar Pradesh received the right to moderate rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.
Aligarh is one of the areas in the state that is often marred with civic issues, especially during monsoon.
The IMD (India Meteorological Department) on Sunday said that heavy showers were likely to continue over north, central and east India for the next 2-3 days.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics