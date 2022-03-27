Video | Massive fire engulfs in Lucknow grain market

A massive fire broke out at a grain market in Lucknow’s Aliganj on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday following which a huge loss of goods and property has been reported.

Foodgrains stored in gunny bags turned to ash as the fire engulfed a major chunk of the mandi, including the storage grain storage area, reports added.

In a video of the fire shared by ANI on Twitter, the entire gain market can be seen ablaze. Several tarp-covered stalls, wooden storage boxes and sacks of grain can be seen on fire. The video also shows emergency authorities on the spot dousing the fire.

Five fire tenders immediately reached and doused the fire. Along with the fire brigade, a team from the health department also reached the spot. Officials at the Indira Nagar Fire Station told news agency ANI that no casualties have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The top officials who reached the spot have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Aliganj grain market or ‘anaj mandi’ is one of the most popular wholesale grain markets in Uttar Pradesh capital which facilitates trading in several foodgrains, pluses and other raw farm products.

