Video: Speeding car hits students fighting in Ghaziabad, but brawl doesn't stop

Published on Sep 22, 2022 04:31 PM IST

In the video, many students can be seen fleeing when they spotted a car approaching towards them. But two of them were eventually hit by the car.

Screengrab from the video.(ANI)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A brawl broke out between students of a college in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday. A video that surfaced on social media shows the brawl continued despite two youths being struck by a speeding car on a street. The police said several students have been detained after the incident.

In the video, many students can be seen fleeing when they spotted a car approaching towards them. But two of them were eventually hit by the car. One of the students' footwear was tossed into the air. But they resumed fighting a few seconds later. One of the students who was hit by the car can be seen repeatedly being slapped by another when he stood up.

The reasons for the brawl that occurred in the middle of the road remain unknown.

Superintendent of police Iraj Raja told news agency ANI that a case has been registered, and the car seen in the viral video has also been seized. “A few of these boys were taken into custody, search is on for the rest of the boys involved. The car that hit them has been confiscated, and additional action will be taken via court. Patrolling near the college will be increased”.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
