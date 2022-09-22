Video: Speeding car hits students fighting in Ghaziabad, but brawl doesn't stop

A brawl broke out between students of a college in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Wednesday. A video that surfaced on social media shows the brawl continued despite two youths being struck by a speeding car on a street. The police said several students have been detained after the incident.

In the video, many students can be seen fleeing when they spotted a car approaching towards them. But two of them were eventually hit by the car. One of the students' footwear was tossed into the air. But they resumed fighting a few seconds later. One of the students who was hit by the car can be seen repeatedly being slapped by another when he stood up.

#WATCH | UP: A clash broke out between two groups of a college under Masuri PS limits yesterday. A viral video on the matter depicted a few boys thrashing each other even after a car rams into them. Few of these boys were taken into custody yesterday: SP Rural Ghaziabad Iraj Raja pic.twitter.com/VTRmKaanyO — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The reasons for the brawl that occurred in the middle of the road remain unknown.

Superintendent of police Iraj Raja told news agency ANI that a case has been registered, and the car seen in the viral video has also been seized. “A few of these boys were taken into custody, search is on for the rest of the boys involved. The car that hit them has been confiscated, and additional action will be taken via court. Patrolling near the college will be increased”.

