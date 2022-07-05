Video: UP cop thrashed at police station by man accused of domestic violence

A man was seen thrashing a cop inside a police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. According to news agency ANI, the man had been called by the police over a domestic violence complaint when he lost his temper and began delivering blows to the cop.

In a video tweeted by ANI, the man is seen having an argument with the cop standing in front of him when he - in a fit of rage - starts hitting the policeman. This leads to a fight that a woman constable standing near the scene tries to diffuse. She is also seen approaching the man with a chair in hand to deter the man from attacking the cop further.

#WATCH | Young man loses temper, beats police official inside a police station premises in Mianpuri UP. He had been called for counselling in connection with another case.



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/WhYJwa95NQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2022

An official told ANI that the family cited his ill mental health as the reason behind his violent behaviour. “He had been called on complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is patient of mental illness, we will take that in account if they produce supporting documents,” Madhuvan Kumar, ASP Mainpuri, said.

The man has been booked and detained, the official added.