Video: UP cop thrashed at police station by man accused of domestic violence
A man was seen thrashing a cop inside a police station premises in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. According to news agency ANI, the man had been called by the police over a domestic violence complaint when he lost his temper and began delivering blows to the cop.
In a video tweeted by ANI, the man is seen having an argument with the cop standing in front of him when he - in a fit of rage - starts hitting the policeman. This leads to a fight that a woman constable standing near the scene tries to diffuse. She is also seen approaching the man with a chair in hand to deter the man from attacking the cop further.
An official told ANI that the family cited his ill mental health as the reason behind his violent behaviour. “He had been called on complaint of domestic violence and beat up a police official inside. His family has stated he is patient of mental illness, we will take that in account if they produce supporting documents,” Madhuvan Kumar, ASP Mainpuri, said.
The man has been booked and detained, the official added.
Mumbai: City witnesses heavy rain as downpour halts traffic, normal life
Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall as commuters faced a hard time wading to waterlogged roads across the city on Tuesday. The Andheri subway, which connects east and west parts of the suburb, was closed for vehicular traffic and pedestrians due to waterlogging at about 7am. Commuters said that there was chaos and disorder on Mumbai roads throughout Tuesday morning due to incessant showers and heavy downpour.
Day after cabinet expansion, Bhagwant Mann rejigs portfolios. Check full list
Day after cabinet expansion, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann allocated portfolios to his new ministers and rejigged the portfolios of other ministers in his government. Aman Arora, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Aman Arora, Fauja Singh Sarari and Anmol Gagan Mann were sworn-in as ministers by governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday. Here is the complete list of ministers and their portfolios in the Bhagwant Mann government.
Don't even think...': Crazy 'no parking' signs in Bengaluru go viral | See pics
A tweet sharing unique 'no parking' signs in Bengaluru's posh Koramangala neighbourhood is now going viral on social media and has sparked a fresh debate over the age-old issue. These signs don't just say 'no parking' but proclaim 'don't even think of parking here', while another warns 'no parking… not for 10 minutes, not for 5 minutes, not at all!' The neighbourhood is a mix of commercial structures and bungalows.
Gaurav Yadav takes charge as officiating DGP of Punjab
A 1992-batch IPS officer, Gaurav Yadav, on Tuesday took charge as the officiating director general of police of Punjab after current state police head VK Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave. Yadav was posted as special principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Counter-intelligence expert at the helm Yadav, who is the son-in-law of former Punjab DGP PC Dogra, is a counter-intelligence expert. Before applying for leave, DGP Bhawra had sought a central deputation.
Mumbai rain: Local trains, buses affected as floods hit city
Mumbai local train services were affected Tuesday as the city struggled with floods and waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Some delays were reported for local train services - the city's lifeline because over 75 lakh travel daily - on Central and Western Railway routes. At 10.30 am Central Railways' chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said some trains on the Main and Harbour lines were running late. All trains, however, were still running, he said.
