Jeeva murder: Alleged assailant has two prior criminal cases

Vijay Yadav, 24, the alleged assailant of Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva, has two prior criminal cases lodged against him, including one for kidnapping a minor girl for marriage and raping her at Deogaon police station in Azamgarh district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, a police official said. Police personnel outside the court premises in Lucknow after the murder of gangster Jeeva on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) were slapped against him in an FIR lodged against him around nine years ago in 2016 in the first case, he added.

The second case was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 for obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions and Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life)at Kerakat police station of Jaunpur district in 2020.

Resident of Sultanpur Sarki in Jaunpur, Yadav passed B Com four years ago.

Circle officer Gaurav Sharma said Yadav worked as a plumber in Lucknow.

After completing his education, he went to Mumbai where he worked as a daily wager. The son of a farmer, he is second of four siblings.

According to his kin, he went to Lucknow three months ago with another youngster of the area, returning home after a month and then paid subsequent visits to his village every fortnight. But for the last 15 days, his mobile phone was switched off and they were upset due to it, the kin said.